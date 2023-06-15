HISD to hold budget meeting Thursday; additional information sessions to take place late June

Houston ISD is set to hold its second meeting on Thursday where the district's budget will be discussed following the TEA's recent takeover.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The new Houston ISD superintendent announced that additional information sessions would be taking place starting later this month to answer questions about the recent Texas Education Agency takeover, and on Thursday, board members will meet to discuss the district's budget.

Thursday's budget meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with 33 people signed up to speak, according to the district. This will be the second time board members are meeting. Like last time, plenty of concerned citizens are expected to be there.

Board members are expected to discuss the district budget, as well as possible changes to magnet programs at schools designated as part of the New Education System.

Superintendent Mike Miles has named 28 schools to the system. They include Wheatley, Kashmere, and North Forest high schools, and their feeder middle and elementary schools.

Each magnet program at those schools will be evaluated individually and could be cut as teacher lesson plans become more standardized.

Miles is also set to host eight events in June and July to meet with families across the district.

The schedule for the sessions can be seen below:

Week 1: Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 29

Week 2: Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13

Week 3: Tuesday, July 18, and Thursday, July 20

Week 4: Thursday, July 27, and Saturday, July 29

HISD said the events would be held at school suites across the district, but times and specific locations will be announced next Tuesday.

Families will have the opportunity to register for the event they choose and submit questions to the superintendent before the meeting.

