The National Teacher's Union reacts to the ongoing takeover of the Houston Independent School District.

Leadership of HISD amid TEA takeover under fire by National Teacher's Union: 'Making it much worse'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been nearly two months into the school year as HISD is under the control of the Texas Education Agency. On Friday, Eyewitness News spoke to the head of the National Teacher Union organization about the perception of the takeover and changes from outside Texas.

ABC13 heard from parents, teachers, and staff inside the school district who have said the TEA takeover has created chaos for students and educators. Teacher advocates said egregious curriculum mistakes have made it to the classroom.

"How are we going to justify that to a parent?" Corina Ortiz with the Houston Federation of Teachers said.

Parents have said dual language programs are being stripped down, and classes are scripted and timed, leaving some students behind.

"This is how students are coming home feeling like they're dumb, like they aren't smart enough," HISD parent Jessica Campos said.

At a National Teachers Union conference in Houston, Eyewitness News asked the union president, Randi Weingarten, what is being said outside the district.

"They took over the district and installed someone who does not know compassion or how to teach, making it much worse," Weingarten said.

On Friday, the local branch of the NTU said they've even heard from teachers who say they've been told not to accommodate students with learning disabilities.

ABC13 reached out to HISD before on these issues and was told through statements that dual language programs are intact, curriculum teams are being built out, and students are being accommodated.

"Why would the Texas government try to stop teachers from making a difference in the lives of kids? Why would the Texas government force-feed a curriculum that doesn't work?" Weingarten said.

Weingarten admits the previous administration wasn't a perfectly oiled machine but believes it had a better handle to continue growing failing schools.

ABC13 reached out to HISD, who said again, in a statement, that they are dedicated to creating an equal learning environment that ends achievement disparities.

