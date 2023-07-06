Houston ISD employees should get paychecks on Thursday after technical 'glitch' forced delay

"It says to me that before you come in and start making major moves, you need to see what's working first," the president of the Houston Federation of Teachers said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD says 2,000 employees who weren't paid on time should receive their paychecks on Thursday.

The district blames it on a payroll and IT error.

"HISD's first priority was to ensure that direct deposits and paper checks were processed July 5, 2023, for affected employees. We believe all employees will have access to their payroll deposits no later than tomorrow. The Payroll and Information Technology departments are working together to thoroughly investigate this error and establish safeguards to ensure this cannot happen again," the district said in a statement on Wednesday.

Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson said their office received several calls from district employees Wednesday morning who were not paid and couldn't get helpful information about what went wrong from HISD.

"To me, it shows that things were not as bad as they think they were, or as they're saying that they were. We didn't have these issues before. It also says to me that before you come in and start making major moves, you need to see what's working first. It's like throwing out the baby out with the bath water," Anderson said.

A new budget submitted by Superintendent Mike Miles and approved by the board of managers cut positions from the central office in order to pay for Miles' new education system that comes with higher salaries and rewards teachers and administrators financially when students perform well on tests.

Anderson said she hopes the district finds ways to address any financial hardship that teachers may have had to deal with because of the payroll error.

In addition, last week, some employees were mistakenly sent termination notices, which the district also blamed on a technical problem.

