HISD says termination messages were mistakenly sent to employees in 'communications system failure'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is calling messages that informed employees they were fired a "communications system failure."

The district said a small group of employees received the termination messages.

In a statement released on Tuesday, HISD said the messages were erroneous and the affected employees have been notified about the error. Their employment statuses were never actually impacted.

It is unclear exactly how many employees received the message.

HISD released the following statement:

"HISD is aware that a small group of employees received erroneous employment termination messages. This was a communications system failure that has now been rectified.



Immediate action has been taken to rectify the situation and affected employees have been notified about the error.



These employees' positions, employment status, and standing with the district were never impacted.



We are actively working to resolve the problem and implement measures to prevent this type of error from happening again in the future."