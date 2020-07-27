Education

HISD giving out free meals at 3 Houston-area apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beginning today, Houston ISD will begin delivering meals to children at area apartment complexes.

The deliveries come as families prepare to go without meals in school.

HISD is delivering free meals at Kennedy Place Apartments July 27, Kelly Village Apartments July 28, and Clayton Homes July 29. The meal deliveries will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The meals will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

HISD will be handing out a week's worth of food at the three apartments, which all house many students who go to Wheatley High School.

It's important to note, students, parents or adult family members can pick up the meals, but must maintain social distancing while doing so.

The meal delivery service will go through August as a part of the district's curbside summer meals program

The program is available for families with kids up to 18 years old.

