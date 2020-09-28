HISD's COVID-19 dashboard launches with 23 cases confirmed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6397378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As students return to class not only online, but also in person, public schools across Texas must start reporting COVID-19 cases to the state.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three weeks removed from the first day of classes - almost entirely online - and three weeks away from the first day of in-person instruction, Houston ISD reported a total of 23 COVID-19 cases on the launch day of its online coronavirus dashboard.The number of cases is relatively low considering the dashboard boasts more than 222,000 students and staff.Still, eight students and 15 staffers have cases, according to the dashboard, and its map shows Westside High School as the campus with the most cases with three staff members sickened.The following eight schools each have a student with a virus case: Blackshear Elementary, Chavez High, Crespo Elementary, Davila Elementary, Holland Middle, North Forest High, Sherman Elementary and Yates High.At the beginning of the school year, HISD designated 36 sites as virtual learning centers where students who don't have access to a device and/or an internet connection can take remote classes. In addition, students with special needs also began the year on campuses. All other students are understood to have begun classes away from the physical classroom.Leading up to the launch, HISD said it wanted to provide transparency ahead of its Oct. 19 start of in-person learning. In comparison, other school districts, such as Katy ISD, have launched dashboards to inform parents, teachers, and students."As we navigate this pandemic together, we want to ensure that we are transparent as we provide crucial updates," HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. "This new dashboard will give our staff members and families the information they need in an accessible and easy-to-use way to make informed decisions."According to HISD, its dashboard was developed using Texas Education Agency guidelines. The resource will be updated daily, allowing users to review student and staff data by location and districtwide. It also includes a map to show where cases are throughout the district.You can view the current case counts through the