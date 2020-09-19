Houston ISD facilities reported having presumed positive COVID-19 cases

Burnet Elementary School: 5403 Canal St.

Hilliard Elementary School: 8115 E Houston Rd.

Osborne Elementary School: 800 Ringold St.

Patterson Elementary School: 5302 Allendale Rd.

Petersen Elementary School: 14404 Waterloo Dr.

Rucker Elementary School: 5201 Vinett St.

Stevens Elementary School: 1910 Lamonte Ln.

Navarro Middle School: 5100 Polk St.

Chavez High School: 8501 Howard Dr.

Heights High School: 413 E 13th St.

Sterling Aviation Early College High School: 11625 Martindale Rd.

Westbury High School: 11911 Chimney Rock Rd.

Construction Services Support Facility

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a couple of weeks of class in the books, Houston ISD released a list of facilities that reported presumed positive COVID-19 cases this past week.Most of the facilities listed above have reopened. People who have been exposed to the virus have been notified by the district and are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if they start showing symptoms.Each location has been sanitized and deep cleaned, according to the HISD communicable disease plan.