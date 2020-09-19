Coronavirus

Houston ISD facilities reported having presumed positive COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a couple of weeks of class in the books, Houston ISD released a list of facilities that reported presumed positive COVID-19 cases this past week.

  • Burnet Elementary School: 5403 Canal St.
  • Hilliard Elementary School: 8115 E Houston Rd.
  • Osborne Elementary School: 800 Ringold St.
  • Patterson Elementary School: 5302 Allendale Rd.
  • Petersen Elementary School: 14404 Waterloo Dr.
  • Rucker Elementary School: 5201 Vinett St.
  • Stevens Elementary School: 1910 Lamonte Ln.
  • Navarro Middle School: 5100 Polk St.
  • Chavez High School: 8501 Howard Dr.
  • Heights High School: 413 E 13th St.
  • Sterling Aviation Early College High School: 11625 Martindale Rd.
  • Westbury High School: 11911 Chimney Rock Rd.
  • Construction Services Support Facility


Most of the facilities listed above have reopened. People who have been exposed to the virus have been notified by the district and are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if they start showing symptoms.
Each location has been sanitized and deep cleaned, according to the HISD communicable disease plan.

