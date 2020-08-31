coronavirus texas

Teachers to give COVID-19 case report separate from Texas count

By
As students return to class not only online, but also in person, public schools across Texas must start reporting COVID-19 cases to the state.

The Texas Education Agency is helping the Texas Department of State Health Services conduct weekly data collection. They also want public schools to report enrollment numbers on campuses.

It's unclear if the information will be readily available to the public once it is gathered. A request to the TEA from ABC13 remains unanswered.

Zeph Capo, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFT, said the reporting will be prepared by the administration.

"We hope that it is both valid and reliable," said Capo. "The reason why I think this would be important for the state is because the state is in a position, in a macro-level position, to be able to look at this data, do some level of analysis and hopefully be able to pinpoint what practices that school districts are doing [that are working], and which ones may not be working."

RELATED: Parents 'adopt teachers' as way to show support during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Some Fort Bend ISD parents created the "Adopt A Fort Bend ISD Teacher/Employee" Facebook page to allow parents and families to team up and "adopt" staff members as a way to honor their hard work during unprecedented times.


Capo said the American Federation of Teachers plans to launch their own in-school COVID-19 tracker using crowd sourcing methods. They plan to vet the information before publishing.

The AFT wants to give teachers, parents, and the public unfettered access to the information.

"I'm going to say it's so much a lack of trust, but a difference in interpretation about what gets reported and why it gets reported," said Capo. "We certainly want to make sure there is an option for parents and teachers to report and share information so they can actually take some level of control for their own safety and security."

Meagan Clanahan, who runs the Houston Moms Blog, hears from parents all the time.

SEE ALSO: 10 school districts push back on Harris Co. back to school plan
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video to see why some districts say the county's plan to return to school is too restrictive.



She's a mother to twins who attend a Katy ISD elementary school. Clanahan said parents want all the information possible to make the best decisions for their kids.

"We want the information. We want to know exactly what is happening in our schools," Clanahan said. "As it relates to school, information is important, and knowing that it is accurate information. That's the really hard part. We see so many numbers bouncing around so we really need accurate information."

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexasback to schooltexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasstudentscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Klein ISD uses new cleaning technology for safe school year
Houston renters have days left to apply for $60M rent help
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Harris County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fulshear police uncover bodies of 2 men inside a home
No immediate threats to the Gulf at this time
Texans will have to pay taxes on extra income
Drive-thru voting planned at election HQ of NRG Park
Suspect on the run after man found shot to death
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
Klein ISD uses new cleaning technology for safe school year
Show More
Texas TV weather forecaster dies suddenly
Read the police reform suggestions sent to Mayor Turner
Who killed 2-year-old Maliyah Bass?
NY's most famous chocolate chip cookie coming to Houston
'Miracle baby' born 2 months after mom's COVID-19 recovery
More TOP STORIES News