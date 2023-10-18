ABC13 spoke to a spokesperson, and they told us the reasoning behind the cancellation.

Hilton cancels upcoming campaign for Palestinian rights conference due to security concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hilton canceled an upcoming conference put on by the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights in Houston.

It was supposed to start in two weeks at the hotel on Post Oak near the Galleria.

A spokesperson told ABC13 that the decision was made over security concerns. Texas Governor Greg Abbott applauded the cancellation.

