Students taken to hospital after possible overdose at Hildebrandt Intermediate School

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews have been called to a middle school in Spring where several students needed medical attention after possibly taking something at lunch on campus.

The possible overdose was reported at Klein ISD's Hildebrandt Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the school district confirmed to ABC13 that several students may have intentionally ingested some kind of substance during lunch.

They said a few students were taken to Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands as a precautionary measure.

No further information was immediately available.

