Students taken to hospital after possible overdose at Hildebrandt Intermediate School

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews have been called to a middle school in Spring where several students needed medical attention after possibly taking something at lunch on campus.The possible overdose was reported at Klein ISD's Hildebrandt Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.Officials with the school district confirmed to ABC13 that several students may have intentionally ingested some kind of substance during lunch.They said a few students were taken to Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands as a precautionary measure.No further information was immediately available.