Alvin ISD school bus with 2 students on board flips during crash on FM-129, district says

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alvin ISD school bus flipped on its side during a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Two middle school students and the driver were on board at the time, but fortunately, there were no reported injuries, according to Alvin ISD.

The district said the students were being transported between Clear Creek ISD and Alvin ISD because they are participants in the Galveston-Brazoria Cooperative for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing program.

Alvin ISD said it appeared there were no other vehicles involved. It's unclear exactly what led up to the crash.

SkyEye video showed the bus overturned on FM-129 near Highway 35, between Alvin and Pearland.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a heavy-duty wrecker arrived at the scene to upright the bus.

Alvin ISD released the following statement:

"This morning, an Alvin ISD school bus was involved in an accident while transporting students as part of the Galveston-Brazoria Cooperative for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (GBCDHH) with Clear Creek ISD. There were no injuries reported.

The bus was carrying two students who participate in the program between Alvin ISD and CCISD, along with the Alvin ISD driver.

Alvin ISD has notified CCISD, and both school districts are working together to support the students and families involved.

'Our primary concern is always the safety and well-being of the students and staff involved,' said Carol Nelson, Alvin ISD Superintendent. 'We are grateful for the quick response from emergency personnel and relieved that all involved are safe.'"