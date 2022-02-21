pedestrian killed

Pedestrian hit and killed at Briar Forest and Hwy 6, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 6 at Briar Forest caused a closure Sunday night, according to police.

Houston police said they received a call about the accident at about 8:44 p.m.

Investigators said they will be at the scene for several hours looking into the details of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.
