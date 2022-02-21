fatal crash

Deadly crash forces Hwy 59 SB lanes near Kingwood Drive to shut down, police say

1 person killed in 2-car crash on SB 59 near Kingwood Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All southbound lanes of Highway 59 are closed until an investigation into a deadly crash just north of Kingwood Drive is completed, Houston police said.

Fire crews at the scene said one person is dead following the two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.


There was a minor hit-and-run accident on the freeway, police said. That's when a woman driving a red sedan stopped in a lane after the crash to check on her children in the back when a truck tried to avoid her vehicle but hit her, according to Sgt. Clark with the Houston Police Department.

Then a third accident occurred, according to police.


A red truck rear-ended the sedan, causing the mother to be thrown a good distance. Police said she was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the mother remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.
