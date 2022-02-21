Deadly crash forces Hwy 59 SB lanes near Kingwood Drive to shut down, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All southbound lanes of Highway 59 are closed until an investigation into a deadly crash just north of Kingwood Drive is completed, Houston police said.
Fire crews at the scene said one person is dead following the two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.
There was a minor hit-and-run accident on the freeway, police said. That's when a woman driving a red sedan stopped in a lane after the crash to check on her children in the back when a truck tried to avoid her vehicle but hit her, according to Sgt. Clark with the Houston Police Department.
Then a third accident occurred, according to police.
A red truck rear-ended the sedan, causing the mother to be thrown a good distance. Police said she was found dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the mother remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.
