Police respond to Highway 288 after reports of man firing shots on freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in the area of Highway 288 northbound near Cleburne Wednesday morning after reports a man was firing a gun while on the freeway.HPD told ABC13 that at about 10:10 a.m., the call came in as an "assist the officer."Police responded, and at last check, two people were detained.SkyEye was over the area and saw multiple police vehicles.ABC13 has a crew working to gain more information. This story will be updated as new details become available.