shooting

Police respond to Highway 288 after reports of man firing shots on freeway

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police activity on NB lanes of 288 near West Orem

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in the area of Highway 288 northbound near Cleburne Wednesday morning after reports a man was firing a gun while on the freeway.

HPD told ABC13 that at about 10:10 a.m., the call came in as an "assist the officer."

Police responded, and at last check, two people were detained.

SkyEye was over the area and saw multiple police vehicles.


ABC13 has a crew working to gain more information. This story will be updated as new details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentshootingpolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Fight about going for drinks sparked fatal Tomball shooting, HCSO says
Alleged Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
Man shot in the neck during robbery outside SW Houston apartments
HPD arrests man wanted in 9-year-old girl's shooting death
TOP STORIES
Fight about going for drinks sparked fatal Tomball shooting, HCSO says
Pedestrian killed on Gulf Fwy after fleeing McDonald's, police say
Man shot in the neck during robbery outside SW Houston apartments
Saharan haze expected to increase tonight
Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution
Garth Brooks' tour coming to NRG Stadium in August
HPD arrests man wanted in 9-year-old girl's shooting death
Show More
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Pride Houston's security looms large in wake of attempted riot
Pasadena teacher accused of improper relationships with 2 students
Meet the unlikely new 'Don't Mess with Texas' spokesperson
More TOP STORIES News