Police respond to Highway 288 after reports of man firing shots on freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in the area of Highway 288 northbound near Cleburne Wednesday morning after reports a man was firing a gun while on the freeway.
HPD told ABC13 that at about 10:10 a.m., the call came in as an "assist the officer."
Police responded, and at last check, two people were detained.
SkyEye was over the area and saw multiple police vehicles.
ABC13 has a crew working to gain more information. This story will be updated as new details become available.
