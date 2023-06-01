A crash on SH-288 injured three people, including a 13-year-old girl. Police are investigating after one of the victims was found to have been shot.

Woman, 2 teens injured in crash after driver loses control along SH-288, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has learned new information about a two-vehicle crash along SH-288 that happened over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Houston Police Department, three people, including an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old, were hurt in a crash along Highway 288 on Saturday, May 27.

It happened when a driver in an SUV crashed into another vehicle, lost control, and hit a barricade along the highway. Police did not say who was driving the SUV.

The 15-year-old, who was in the backseat of the SUV, was initially believed to have sustained a gunshot wound.

In a later update, investigators said after speaking with doctors, it was determined the 15-year-old's injuries were from broken glass from the crash's impact. Police added they thought he had been shot because a gun was recovered at the scene.

The passengers in the second vehicle involved were not injured and stayed at the scene, according to police.

Note: HPD first reported that a 13-year-old was thrown from a vehicle during the crash but has since corrected and provided all victims' ages. Police also confirmed one of the victims had not been, in fact, shot.

The initial report can be found below:

Houston police are investigating a crash where three people were injured, including a man who was found shot and a 13-year-old girl who was thrown from an SUV.

At about 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the incident on Highway 288 northbound near the South Loop.

According to police, a man in an SUV was driving erratically while trying to exit at the last minute when he clipped a truck, lost control, and crashed into a retaining wall.

A 13-year-old passenger in the SUV was thrown and suffered severe injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, HPD said, adding the driver was also injured but is OK.

A third occupant was found in the same vehicle, but he appeared to have been shot, police said, adding they were unsure due to his severe injuries.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

HPD said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The three people injured have not been identified, and police said the relationship between them is unknown.