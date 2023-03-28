Gunshots exchanged between men after 1 hit the other with his car, Harris County sheriff says

Gunshots were exchanged between the men after one of them ran over the other with his vehicle, Harris County deputies say.

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after Harris County deputies say one of the men hit the other with his vehicle and possible gunshots were exchanged after.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call about the incident on East Wallisville Road and Thompson, near Highlands Junior High, at about 9:30 a.m.

One of the men had to be airlifted to a hospital, according to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

