Houston officials looking to change ordinances to combat city's ongoing high-water bill problem

Here's what relief could be coming to lower large Houston water bills

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you get a sudden spike in your water bill, the amount you owe may be less than it once was if the city council approves the changes.

Chris Jones knows too well what it's like to receive an unexpectedly high water bill.

"A few months ago, I got a water bill for over $400," Jones recalled. "My average water bill was $30 maximum."

RELATED: City leaders to Houstonians' concerns of high water bills: 'We have to figure that out'

Jones said he contacted the City of Houston Public Works. The agency looked into it, and Jones says he received a $15 credit.

"It makes me pretty angry because this has been going on for so long," Jones said. "This has been going on for months."

We've heard similar stories regarding this matter from so many Houstonians.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's heard from plenty, too. He wanted to do more, but he said the city couldn't.

"These ordinances are outdated, and they were written for a different time," Turner explained.

This could change on Wednesday. On Monday, Turner outlined a plan to make nine changes.

Neighbors would get relief if they fixed a leak quickly, discounts for electronic billing, and an unusually large bill can be adjusted to just over your average monthly rate.

Turner said the relief will come from the city budget without impacting the bottom line.

Turner said they've worked on this for months. ABC13 asked why it took so long.

RELATED: Action 13 steps in to help Houston man with his $50,000 water bill

Turner said they had to figure out the problems, the city costs, and if they could legally do this.

"If you end up making changes quickly just because the pressure is on you and you make it worse for the city, the customer doesn't win, and neither does the city as a whole," Turner explained.

The proposals do not address an underlying problem. Public works said as many as 200,000 meter readers are nonoperational.

Because of this, they have to guess the bill for 40,000 customers a month. Just four years ago, it was only 7,000 customers.

As of now, the city could go back two years, and if it guessed low, you'd get a higher bill. The proposed change would make it three months.

SEE ALSO: Lowering of high-water bills in Houston could be resolved after new plans announced by officials

"I think the keyword there is finally," Jones said. "It's taken them a long time to do it, but if they can get it sorted out, that would be great."

If the proposal is approved by the city council on Wednesday, you may get a sudden spike in your water bill, but it may be less to pay than it once was.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.