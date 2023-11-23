Two new plans were announced to combat the ongoing battle of high water bills in Houston: one by Mayor Turner and the other by city council members.

Lowering of high-water bills in Houston could be resolved after new plans announced by officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Changes could be coming to how the city's public works department adjusts water bills to save you money, and who gets the credit is up for debate.

A high Houston water bill is something Chris Jones knows too well.

"A few months ago, I got a water bill for over $400," Jones recalled. "My average water bill was $30 maximum prior to that."

Jones contacted public works. An investigation didn't get him what he was looking for. "The discount they had on the bill was $15," Jones said.

Jones isn't alone. Other neighbors are frustrated with their water bills, like Oaleuwatoyin Soji.

"Although I work, it's still a lot for us to be paying," Soji said.

Complaints like these are why Councilmember Amy Peck from District-A said she's introduced change. Something she hasn't been able to do until now.

In the recent election, voters approved and allowed council members to add items to the agenda. Until then, only the mayor could.

"Right now, a lot of bills are estimated instead of actual meter reads, and so the department can go back up to two years to adjust peoples' bills," Peck explained.

On Tuesday, Peck and Council Members Carolyn Evans-Shabazz of District-D and Mary Nan Huffman of District-G announced plans to add a water ordinance change to an upcoming agenda.

The specifics include only allowing public works to change bills no older than three months instead of two years. Hours after Peck's release, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that his team would add the issue to the agenda.

While Peck's plan has specifics, Mayor Turner's is vague, with few details.

ABC13 asked why Turner made the announcement after councilmembers received a statement:

The administration will propose a comprehensive plan that goes beyond what the council members released on Tuesday. Houston Public Works and the administration have been working on the proposed changes regarding customer water bills for several months. Mayor Turner looks forward to putting the item before the city council for consideration on Dec. 6, and he believes they will embrace the proposed changes.

The spokesperson also told ABC13 they believed the council knew of Turner's plans. We contacted the members who proposed the change, who told us it was false.

"CM Huffman had no advance notice of any intention by the Mayor's Office to add an agenda item related to water bills to the December 6th agenda," Huffman's spokesperson told ABC13.

Peck said she was also caught off guard.

"I had no idea when the timeline was when he was looking at his ordinance versus when we submitted ours, but at the end of the day, it's happening, and it's moving forward, so that's a win for people," Peck said.

A victory some neighbors said they need because they can't handle any more large water bills.

"It doesn't take a genius to go back and look at the water usage to a year ago to now and see that there's obviously something wrong," Jones said.

Council members are waiting to learn when their proposal will be on the agenda. Mayor Turner said he plans to have his there two weeks from now.

Council members said if their plan is approved, it will take effect immediately. It is unclear of Mayor Turner's because the details are limited.

