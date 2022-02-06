Business owner pulls gun on chase suspect and held him for officers

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A high-speed chase involving a Maserati covered two counties and almost 40 miles before it ended with a business owner pulling a gun on the suspect.Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said they tried to stop the Maserati that was going 100 miles per hour on the Hardy Toll Road. The driver sped up and the chase began. They went into Montgomery County where officers from multiple jurisdictions joined in.The driver eventually went into a grassy median near New Waverly and bailed out.Officers said he ran to a home with a firewood business nearby and asked the owner if he needed any help. The suspect tried to duck behind piles of firewood but the the business owner pulled a gun and held the suspect until officers arrived.Police said they found a small amount of marijuana and several thousands dollars on the suspect.