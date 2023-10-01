CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Victor Herrera

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Victor Herrera

HIGH SCHOOL: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Victor is a star student and an accomplished musician with an affinity for jazz trumpet. He was selected as a member of the Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra, received 5th Chair in the State of Texas for Jazz band, and was named Outstanding Soloist at the University of Houston Jazz Fest. Victor founded "Jumpstart" a program in which High School musicians coach middle school students in music and instruments. In his spare time Victor plays club soccer and performs with a local Jazz group.

GOALS: Victor aims to attend Northwestern University to pursue a Jazz Trumpet Performance major, followed by a career in performance, or arts administration and business.