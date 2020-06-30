This high school QB has sights set on becoming football star, academic scholar and pilot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- C.E. King High School quarterback Kameron Kincheon can do it all.He leads the Panthers on the field and is at the top of his class off the field."Ever since I was young, my dad was more worried about my grades than on the field," Kincheon said. "He stayed on me about my grades and after that, I took pride in my grades and get at least Bs, but I go for As."Did we mention he has a 4.82 GPA?With grades like that, it really sets a young athlete up for life after football.He said he plans on studying mechanical engineering and is looking at schools like Yale, Trinity, Oberlin College and the service academies."Schools like that, knowing on the back end, will set you up," he said. "It's not just a 4-year decision, it's a 40-year decision."This summer, he's become a student pilot with his sight set on getting a pilot's license, all while working on perfecting his craft on the field."I want to be more of an impact player," Kincheon said. "When the team needs a big play, they can call on me and be more of a leader. My junior year, I was that player some of the time. I want to be that kind of player all the time."The teen grew up playing in the Humble Area Youth Football League against, and with many, of his district opponents, including North Shore quarterback and Auburn commit Dematrius Davis.The Panthers will really need Kincheon's leadership on the field.The team will play in one of the toughest districts in Texas high school football.District opponents include North Shore, Atascocita, Beaumont West Brook, Kingwood and Humble."I see us at the top of the district," Kincheon said. "For one, you never want to put a team above you, but also, I know what type of team we are. We're a resilient team. [We're] always going to work, we're going to play to the last whistle and hungry for a district championship."