76-year-old man accused of firing 30 gunshots over loud music in his neighborhood, sheriff says

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of firing off a gun over loud music in a Huffman neighborhood, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Neighbors told deputies that 76-year-old Donald Noske discharged a .223 AR-15 rifle about 30 times in his backyard on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says there were children in the area at the time. Fortunately, no one was hit by the bullets.

Noske has been charged with deadly conduct and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

