4 people shot outside Hempstead home in Waller Co.

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were shot in Hempstead in Waller County overnight.
Police have not released many details about what led up to the shooting.
Hempstead police say four people were shot outside a home on Lafayette near 4th Street just before 1 a.m.
It may have been a drive-by shooting, police say.
"We have four victims. I've got one that's shot in the leg," an officer said on a radio call for help.
One victim was flown to Memorial Hermann. He is said to in be stable condition.
Hempstead police told ABC13 they would provide an update at 8 a.m. For now, there is no suspect description.
