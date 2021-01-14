4 people shot outside Hempstead home in Waller Co.

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were shot in Hempstead in Waller County overnight.

Police have not released many details about what led up to the shooting.

Hempstead police say four people were shot outside a home on Lafayette near 4th Street just before 1 a.m.

It may have been a drive-by shooting, police say.

"We have four victims. I've got one that's shot in the leg," an officer said on a radio call for help.

One victim was flown to Memorial Hermann. He is said to in be stable condition.

Hempstead police told ABC13 they would provide an update at 8 a.m. For now, there is no suspect description.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hempsteadwaller countyshootingman shotdrive by shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walmart parking lot argument among 3 shootings in N Harris Co.
Landowners and migrants left in wake of border wall debate
Houston car wash offering deal for trashed Harden jerseys
Cold front sweeps through Texas Thursday
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
Rockets trade Harden in 4-team blockbuster deal, ESPN reports
Show More
Big League Dreams fields close as League City ends agreement
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park books up in hours
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
More TOP STORIES News