4 people shot outside Hempstead home in Waller Co.

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were shot in Hempstead in Waller County overnight.Police have not released many details about what led up to the shooting.Hempstead police say four people were shot outside a home on Lafayette near 4th Street just before 1 a.m.It may have been a drive-by shooting, police say."We have four victims. I've got one that's shot in the leg," an officer said on a radio call for help.One victim was flown to Memorial Hermann. He is said to in be stable condition.Hempstead police told ABC13 they would provide an update at 8 a.m. For now, there is no suspect description.