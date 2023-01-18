Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say

The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death near a church in Hempstead, and police are trying to figure out what led up to it.

It happened at about 8:23 p.m. Tuesday at 1209 1st St. and Lafayette, Hempstead police said.

A man and woman, who police say were in a relationship, were found shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was flown to Memorial Hermann downtown.

Police said the woman was able to point out the shooter, and that suspect who was found nearby is in custody.

It is believed the couple had a connection to the shooter.