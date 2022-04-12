hero

Quick-thinking 3rd-grade teacher saves 9-year-old boy from choking on bottle cap

EMBED <>More Videos

Quick thinking 3rd-grade teacher saved 9-year-old boy from choking

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- One teacher's quick thinking at a school in New Jersey may have saved the life of a student.

Robert, a 9-year-old student, was in his math class Wednesday when he needed a spit of water.

But he couldn't get the cap off with his hands.

"And then I started it with my teeth and then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat," Robert said.

SEE ALSO | Crystal Lake South High School custodian credited with saving student's life

That's when Robert started choking on the cap.

"I was going to the sink trying to cough it out and I couldn't so I ran very quickly to Ms. Jenkins," Robert said.

And Ms. Jenkins acted immediately.

"He was pointing to his neck and he's all flustered," East Orange Community Charter School third-grade teacher Janiece Jenkins said. "He can't talk so then I just turn him around I perform the Heimlich maneuver and here we are."

Robert has been a student at the charter school since pre-K so, naturally, the school is his second home.

The school administration called Robert's mom to let her know what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyheroteachergood samaritangood newsfeel goodchokingstudents
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERO
Not all heroes wear capes: Man saves stranger from drowning
1 dead, 1 injured: Strangers save man from his home in flames
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
11-year-old saves student from choking, woman from fire all in 1 day
TOP STORIES
Teen birthday party at Airbnb rental exploded into gunfire
Pregnant mom shot to death days away from giving birth
SVVPD chief accused self-approving $300,000 in overtime pay
Video shows thief break through dry wall at car shop in SW Houston
Southwest Fwy northbound cleared after crash
Man charged with murder of man found shot in car on S. Post Oak Rd.
Man's body found at Humble auto shop after shots reported
Show More
Harris Co. staffers indicted on allegations of misuse of official info
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
Man sentenced to prison after killing wife and fleeing with kids
More rain expected Tuesday with a chance for severe weather
The Commons at Hermann Park master plan is underway
More TOP STORIES News