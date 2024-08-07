Katy ISD teacher sparks joy for students

TEACHER SPOTLIGHT: Jaymee Herrington goes the extra mile to ensure success for his students.

TEACHER SPOTLIGHT: Jaymee Herrington goes the extra mile to ensure success for his students.

TEACHER SPOTLIGHT: Jaymee Herrington goes the extra mile to ensure success for his students.

TEACHER SPOTLIGHT: Jaymee Herrington goes the extra mile to ensure success for his students.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Cimarron Elementary School teacher Jaymee Herrington has been in education for nearly three decades, teaching everything from pre-K to college. This past year he was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for Katy ISD.

Herrington says he wanted to be a teacher ever since he was a kid.

"What I love about being a teacher is the spark and the joy I can instill in a child in the first days of school," Herrington said.

Herrington teaches at a Title I school, a designation based on the number of low-income students who are considered at-risk for school achievement. Herrington estimates he spends between $1,500 to $2,000 on school supplies each year to ensure his students success.

"I never want a parent to feel like they can't send their child to my classroom because they don't have new markers, new pencils, and new crayons," Herrington said.

You can help teachers and students start the school year off right at ABC13's Share Your School Supplies Drive this Friday, August 9th. You can also click here to donate online or text "SYSS2024" to 71777.