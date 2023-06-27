Arrest warrants are out for the two suspects caught on video who Houston police say burglarized the home of a man who had died a week prior.

Man and woman charged with burglarizing Heights home after owner died, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects accused of burglarizing the home of a man who had just died of a heart attack have been named by Houston police.

Jeremy Heith Rainey's family tells ABC13 the two suspects broke into the home on East 39th Street on June 8, a week after Rainey's death.

Now, Jeremy Robert Dupree and Amanda Lea Drake have been charged and warrants are out for their arrest.

Video of the suspects was taken on Rainey's camera outside the home.

Rainey's family says they do not know them, and they did not have permission to take items from the dead man's home.

Televisions were among the items stolen by the man and woman.

