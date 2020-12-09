H-E-B to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Houston stores

HOUSTON, Texas -- As a pair of COVID-19 vaccines await emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Texas' largest grocer is prepping for the vaccines' unprecedented rollout.
San Antonio-based H-E-B announced its pharmacies will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans once it's available to the general public.
"At H-E-B, the health and safety of Texans is our top priority," the company noted in a release posted Dec. 3. "As a trusted source for all routine childhood and adult immunizations, H-E-B pharmacies will partner with the federal and state government to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public, following the CDC distribution schedule."
