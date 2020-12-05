These Houston-area hospitals are getting the COVID-19 vaccine first

Harris County

Montgomery County

Fort Bend County

Galveston County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of State Health Services released information Friday about which Texas hospitals will receive the first week's share of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the number of doses.The first shipment includes 224,250 doses to 109 Texas hospitals in 34 counties on Dec. 14, according to the DSHS.This supply will be limited to health care workers in an effort to "protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system's ability to function."Here is a list of hospitals in the greater Houston area receiving the vaccine along with the number of doses.Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital- Baytown - 1,950Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Cypress - 975St Lukes Hospital At The Vintage Houston - 975TCH Main Houston - 3,900HCA Houston Healthcare - 1,950Texas Children's Hospital West Campus - 975UT MD Anderson Cancer Center - 4,875LBJ Hospital - Harris County Hospital District - 1,950Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center - 5,850Memorial Hermann Greater Heights - 1,950Memorial Hermann SE Hospital - 1,950Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center - 2,925Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital - 975Ben Taub General Hospital - 1,950Houston Methodist West Hospital - 975Houston Methodist Hospital - 5,850CHI St Luke's Health - 5,850Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital - 975Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital - 975HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast - 975University Of Texas Medical Branch - 975Texas Children's Hospital - 975Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital - 975Kingwood Medical Center - 975Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital - 1,950Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital - 1,950University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital - 2,925