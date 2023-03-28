2 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing over $1,500 worth of batteries from H-E-B in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Katy suspects were caught on camera stealing over $1,500 worth of batteries from a grocery store earlier this month, according to police.

Fulshear police said a gray minivan, possibly a Toyota Sienna, entered the Cross Creek Ranch H-E-B parking lot just before 8 p.m. on March 18.

The vehicle reportedly parked near the middle of the store's parking lot before a man and woman came out of the minivan, split up, and entered through different doors.

While inside, police said the two linked up near a battery display with a red shopping cart for kids with racecar seating.

Officials said the suspects opened two reusable shopping bags and began to fill them with batteries.

At about 8:13 p.m., the man separates from the woman and is seen exiting the store, police said. He walks to his van and begins to circle the parking lot.

The woman allegedly pushed the now-filled cart to the exit doors and left it behind. She exits the store and is picked up by the man driving the van, according to police.

Authorities said the man parked again, returned to the store to get the abandoned shopping cart and exited without paying.

The duo then can be seen leaving the H-E-B parking lot before driving off into FM 1463, police said.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding these crimes, you are asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.