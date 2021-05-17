H-E-B makes curbside grocery purchasing services free

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10323615" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looking to earn a little extra cash but don't know what job to take up? We've got a breakdown of how much you can earn delivering food.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas-based grocery store H-E-B announced May 17 that it would make curbside pickup services free at all curbside locations across the state.Previously, curbside shoppers were charged a $4.95 fee on all orders, but moving forward that fee will be waived on purchases of $35 or more. Orders worth less than $35 will have a $2.95 "small basket surcharge" attached."Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers," said Rachael Vegas, senior vice president of eCommerce Merchandising for H-E-B, in a news release.H-E-B launched its curbside pickup option in 2015, and it increased in popularity in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing customers to order groceries online and have them dropped off contact-free at their car. Currently, more than 250 of the store's locations have a curbside option. H-E-B will continue to expand the service to more stores, according to the release.