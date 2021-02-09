Are you looking to earn a little extra cash but don't know what side job to take up? If you have a car, then you might want to consider delivering food.
According to Zip Recruiter, Houston DoorDash drivers can earn around $23.90 an hour.
But, location and time play huge components in pay.
Dinner time is the most lucrative for delivery drivers, so it's advised you make the most of your time picking up orders around this time.
Drivers can also earn more if they pick up orders from high-end restaurants, so it's advised they concentrate on those areas of town.
As for Uber Eats, Houston drivers report earning anywhere from $12 to $28 an hour, according to Commercial Driver HQ.
Grocery delivery is another way you can earn some extra money. Like restaurant delivery services, where and when you work can influence how much you earn.
In Houston, a Postmates driver can earn up to $25.38 an hour, according to Zip Recruiter.
According to Glassdoor, Instacart shoppers can earn $15 to $18 an hour.
As for areas that award the biggest tips, that information unavailable. However, Grubhub did say that all customers are currently tipping more during the pandemic and getting larger orders, which increases pay for its drivers.
Side jobs are not limited to delivery services.
An entrepreneurship professor at the University of Houston said long term success for a side hustle can be found by doing what you already enjoy.
"I have a lot of students that are printing t-shirts and stuff like that, or they want to get into making molds and 3D modeling," said Kelly McCormick. "It is more about what they can create."
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Why delivering food makes for a good side job
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More