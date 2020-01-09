Business

New study ranked this favorite Texas grocery store top in the country

Texas' favorite grocery store has dethroned Trader Joe's as the top retailer in the country!

For the first time, H-E-B was rated as the number one grocery store after a nationwide study.

According to consumer data science company Dunnhumby, the study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households in order to find out which of the top 60 largest stores have the "strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional sentiment."

The overall ranking evaluated the store's performance on seven pillars: price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards, and speed.

This is a leap from last year's ranking, which named H-E-B as the fourth top grocery store.

Here are the top 13 grocery stores in America

  • 1. H-E-B
  • 2. Trader Joe's
  • 3. Amazon
  • 4. Market Basket
  • 5. Wegmans Food Market
  • 6. Costco
  • 7. Aldi
  • 8. Sam's Club
  • 9. Walmart
  • 10. Publix
  • 11. WinCo Foods
  • 12. Fresh Thyme
  • 13. Sprouts Farmers Markets
  • 14. ShopRite


SEE ALSO:

H-E-B opens new store in Houston's Third Ward first in nearly 30 years

New multi-use H-E-B store opens in Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustontexas newsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News