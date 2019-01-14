H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store

Trader Joe's Costco Wholesale Amazon H-E-B Wegmans Market Basket Sam's Club Sprout's Farmers Market WinCo Foods Walmart Aldi Peapod The Fresh Market

As far as grocery stores are concerned, Texans are apparently pretty lucky to have access to an H-E-B.According to a new report, the Texas grocery chain not only beats out big stores like Walmart, Randalls and Kroger, but places fourth out of 56 chains from across the country.says the grocery stores were ranked on eight different values, including price, quality, digital shopping experiences, operations, convenience, discounts and speed of service.Nearly 7,000 U.S. households were surveyed in January 2019, leading to H-E-B's ranking as America's 4th favorite grocery store.H-E-B, which operates only in Texas and Mexico, was the first traditional grocery store to make the list, behind Trader Joe's, Costco and Amazon.