BUSINESS

H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store

EMBED </>More Videos

H-E-B WINS: The Texas grocery chain easily beat out big stores like Walmart, Randalls and Kroger, a new survey reveals.

As far as grocery stores are concerned, Texans are apparently pretty lucky to have access to an H-E-B.

According to a new report, the Texas grocery chain not only beats out big stores like Walmart, Randalls and Kroger, but places fourth out of 56 chains from across the country.

Customer data science company Dunnhumby says the grocery stores were ranked on eight different values, including price, quality, digital shopping experiences, operations, convenience, discounts and speed of service.

Nearly 7,000 U.S. households were surveyed in January 2019, leading to H-E-B's ranking as America's 4th favorite grocery store.

H-E-B, which operates only in Texas and Mexico, was the first traditional grocery store to make the list, behind Trader Joe's, Costco and Amazon.

Here are of the Top 13 grocery stores in America, according to the survey:
  1. Trader Joe's
  2. Costco Wholesale
  3. Amazon
  4. H-E-B
  5. Wegmans
  6. Market Basket
  7. Sam's Club
  8. Sprout's Farmers Market
  9. WinCo Foods
  10. Walmart
  11. Aldi
  12. Peapod
  13. The Fresh Market
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodshoppingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from Better Business Bureau
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business: report
Metropark Square entertainment complex poised for March open
More Business
Top Stories
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Another major closure of I-45 planned in The Woodlands
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Houston mayoral candidates both propose end to "pay for play" contracts
Show More
Tense meeting expected at Fort Bend ISD rezoning meeting
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
Rockets host Memphis with no time to cope with Capela injury
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued
More News