N. Houston woman found unresponsive in car was Harris Co.'s 1st heat-related death in 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the official cause of death of a 5-year-old found in a hot car earlier this week remains pending, Harris County officials confirmed just one heat-related death so far this season.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences disclosed to Eyewitness News on Thursday that a 72-year-old who was reportedly found unresponsive in a vehicle earlier this month was the county's first heat-related death this year.

Gloria Mosier died at a hospital on June 11 but was found outside of her residence in north Houston.

The county institute's heat deaths data has been monitored dating back to May 1.

News of Mosier's death, as well as the passing of Trace Means, the northeast Harris County boy who may have been left in a car for hours by his mother, came as Houston has been experiencing sweltering temperatures that reach well into the triple-digit range. And temperatures are steadily climbing as the summer season has officially started, according to ABC13 meteorologists.

To keep children safe this summer as temperatures will rise, AccuWeather recommends leaving essential items in your backseat so that you are forced to check each time you are exiting a vehicle.

There are multiple cooling centers that are set up around the city. To find the closest one near you if you need relief, contact 311.
