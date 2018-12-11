ABC13 & YOU

The SmartFuse: Young engineer's tiny invention could be back pain miracle

EMBED </>More Videos

Juan Pardo's tiny invention could be a breakthrough for back surgery.

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thinking about surgery to ease your aching back? You're hardly alone.

But unfortunately, not everyone gets better after having a spinal fusion, the most common procedure for chronic back pain.

Juan Pardo wants to change the game on back surgery. The young engineer behind the startup Intelligent Implants is working at the Texas Medical Center's Innovation Institute to create a never-before-tried concept. His cutting-edge invention, the SmartFuse, could drastically improve success rates for spinal fusion procedures.

So how does it work? ABC13 visited Pardo's lab at the Texas Medical Center to find out how this device could be groundbreaking!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthspinal surgerytexas medical centerinventionABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
HCC hosted an Entrepreneur Boot Camp for Women
November is Citizenship Month
Coffee with a cause: Non-profit coffee shop's life-changing mission
More ABC13 & You
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: The Many Faces of UTHealth
Soldier says medical mistake will cost him his life
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Barricaded suspect 'down' after 3 officers shot: Deputies
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
LISTEN: Chaos erupts after 3 officers shot in NE Harris Co.
New road connection gives drivers direct access to US-59
Body of missing Houston teen found at Missouri City park
Pedestrian killed by METRORail train in SE Houston
Randalls to close and sell location to Hispanic chain
Baylor frat president avoids jail time in rape of 19-year-old
Show More
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293K in legal fees
Minister accused of stealing $800K from First Baptist Church
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston
RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup is out
Failure to stop for school buses could result in jail time
More News