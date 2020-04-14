Even without COVID-19 symptoms, you can still be tested at these sites

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston health officials are expanding their coronavirus testing and will test anyone, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not.
Testing is being done at Delmar Complex and Butler Stadium, and while you can get tested without feeling sick, there are some things you need to know before you go.
If you'd like to be tested for coronavirus, you must first call 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get a code. Once you get that code, you will be told which of the two testing sites to go to.
The testing is free, but you will be asked to bring your insurance so health officials can take down that information.
There are several locations in the Houston-area where you can get tested for free. Some of the testing sites have announced major changes to their schedule.
The Texas Department of Health also has a locator to determine the closest drive-thru testing site near you.
