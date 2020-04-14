coronavirus texas

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The testing landscape in Houston and the entire region is constantly changing. Although there is a wide variety of testing available to people who can afford private testing, public, free testing is more limited. By ABC13 analysis, only three counties in our region offer drive-thru testing that is free and accessible.

Harris County has a total of eleven testing sites at no cost. Fort Bend and Galveston County both have two sites. Most require you to pre-register, but there is no residency requirement. That means, you can drive in from a surrounding county and get tested. Here are the free and low-price testing sites, along with requirements as compiled by ABC13.

City of Houston

Both Delmar Stadium and Butler stadium offer free drive-thru testing. Their testing capacity is 1,000 a day. There is no cost for testing.

Testing at this location is open to everyone, even if you do not display COVID-19 symptoms. You must call ahead of time to get an identification code. If you do not have a code, you will not get tested. To get the code, call 832-393-4220.

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday - Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris County

There are Abbott Labs rapid testing at two Walgreens locations: Westheimer at Highway 6 and in Pasadena. You must be symptomatic and you must make an appointment before arriving. You can complete a self-assessment here.

Elsewhere in Harris County, testing sites in Baytown and Katy offer total capacity of 1,000 a day. Two pop-up sites in south Harris County and west Harris County will operate Friday and Saturday with a capacity of 200 total.

These pop-up locations change every three days. You must be symptomatic and you must complete a self-assessment at www.checkforcorona.com.

Fort Bend County

There's a testing site at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds in Rosenberg. You don't need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested, but you must pre-register by calling 281-238-2363.

Galveston County

There's a testing site at the Galveston County Health District and Fire Station No. 5. You also don't need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested at this location, but you must pre-register by calling 409-978-4080.

United Memorial Medical Center

UMMC is providing free, private drive-thru testing at three Houston locations and one location in Sugar Land.

No pre-screening is required.

  • UMMC Hospital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd
  • Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd
  • Sugar Land Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd
  • Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St


Legacy Community Health

Federally Qualified Health Clinic is providing low-cost testing on a sliding fee scale based on income. Walk-in or appointment testing is available by calling 832-548-5000.

Check which site is closest to you using their locator.
