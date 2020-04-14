Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

Harris County has a total of eleven testing sites at no cost. Fort Bend and Galveston County both have two sites. Most require you to pre-register, but there is no residency requirement. That means, you can drive in from a surrounding county and get tested. Here are the free and low-price testing sites, along with requirements as compiled by ABC13.
City of Houston
Both Delmar Stadium and Butler stadium offer free drive-thru testing. Their testing capacity is 1,000 a day. There is no cost for testing.
Testing at this location is open to everyone, even if you do not display COVID-19 symptoms. You must call ahead of time to get an identification code. If you do not have a code, you will not get tested. To get the code, call 832-393-4220.
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday - Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harris County
There are Abbott Labs rapid testing at two Walgreens locations: Westheimer at Highway 6 and in Pasadena. You must be symptomatic and you must make an appointment before arriving. You can complete a self-assessment here.
Elsewhere in Harris County, testing sites in Baytown and Katy offer total capacity of 1,000 a day. Two pop-up sites in south Harris County and west Harris County will operate Friday and Saturday with a capacity of 200 total.
These pop-up locations change every three days. You must be symptomatic and you must complete a self-assessment at www.checkforcorona.com.
Fort Bend County
There's a testing site at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds in Rosenberg. You don't need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested, but you must pre-register by calling 281-238-2363.
Galveston County
There's a testing site at the Galveston County Health District and Fire Station No. 5. You also don't need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested at this location, but you must pre-register by calling 409-978-4080.
United Memorial Medical Center
UMMC is providing free, private drive-thru testing at three Houston locations and one location in Sugar Land.
No pre-screening is required.
- UMMC Hospital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd
- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd
- Sugar Land Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd
- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St
Legacy Community Health
Federally Qualified Health Clinic is providing low-cost testing on a sliding fee scale based on income. Walk-in or appointment testing is available by calling 832-548-5000.
Check which site is closest to you using their locator.