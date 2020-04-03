coronavirus texas

Texas COVID-19 cases exceed 6,000

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Texas since Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Health.



The Houston area leads the state in the number of cases as the state heads closer to a full month with the pandemic.

As of Saturday, health officials said 6,100 people have tested positive and 105 people have died.

There are 151 counties out of 254 in Texas that have reported at least one case.

In a breakdown of counties, Harris County has confirmed at least 1,106 cases; Dallas with 921; Austin with 430; Fort Worth with 383; and San Antonio with 342 according to the statewide numbers compiled by the health department.

With the new case total and more testing sites, officials said 63,751 people in the state have been tested, as of Saturday afternoon.

During a news conference on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he's working to increase hospital capacity in Texas.

As of Friday, Abbott said there are 47,585 hospital beds statewide with 19,695 available and 8,741 ventilators ready to treat people with COVID-19. He also added that the federal government has shipped Texas 3.8 million masks.

Abbott also said he advised hospitals to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not "immediately medically necessary" in order to preserve personal protective equipment.

Earlier this week, Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.
Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed through May 4.

SEE ALSO: Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip
INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
