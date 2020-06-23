Texas Children's Hospital will now accept adult patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday night, the Texas Children's Hospital confirmed that it will begin allowing adult patients to receive treatment at its facility.Director of Public Relations, Jenn Jacome, said employees, medical staff and the leadership team will continue to carefully monitor the ongoing active transmission and increasing number of COVID-19 cases.This decision comes hours after Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston was heading in the wrong direction in regards to virus-related hospitalizations."We are moving very fast in the wrong direction," said Turner, who echoed disappointment about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, not just in the city but across the state of Texas.