Houston mayor says city 'moving very fast in the wrong direction' as record cases reported

Turner's remarks came as the city reported 1,789 new COVID-19 cases, adding to Houston's total of 14,322. Monday's total is the most the city has reported in one day so far.
Mayor @SylvesterTurner & other city officials sound very frustrated. They are seeing massive spike in #covid19 cases, and have little power to slow the spread. #abc13 live coverage: https://t.co/jRRem5GJy5— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) June 22, 2020
The mayor's remarks came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott called the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading "unacceptable." The rate was 4.5 percent in May. In June, it's 9 percent. As of Monday, the state counted 114,881 cases.
In addition, Texas counted more than 3,400 coronavirus patients in hospitals. There were 162 new patients reported Monday, which marked another record for the 10th day in a row.
For Turner's Houston, hospitalizations, as well as deaths, are rising. Turner counted five more deaths in the city, bringing Houston's death toll from the coronavirus to 196.
Turner impressed the importance of mask-wearing on the first day of a mandate directing all businesses and customers in Harris County to wear face coverings.
Still, Turner didn't hide his frustration over what he can do to stop the spread through enforcement.
"It has been taken away from us."