Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths

During a news conference Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said there are rumors circulating around about coronavirus. So much so, the county has created a rumor control website.
"I really ask people to check again before they share something they saw online, because even if we don't intend to do it maliciously, it does end up harming the community," Hidalgo said. "It spreads unnecessary fear, and it hurts some facets of our community."
ABC13 has also heard a number of myths. We made calls to find out what's false information.
Myth: There are cases of the coronavirus in the Houston area.
False. Harris County health experts said on Monday there are no confirmed cases.
Myth: There is a confirmed case at a local hospital, but because of RodeoHouston, officials aren't sharing the information.
False. ABC13 asked Harris County leaders about this on Monday. They said there are no confirmed cases. They are working with RodeoHouston, and have a plan in place in case something were to happen. They're also encouraging people if they don't feel well to avoid going to the event.
Myth: An online petition is growing to get the large Austin event, "South by Southwest" canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
True. As of Monday night, nearly 25,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking for the event in Austin to be canceled. ABC13 contacted organizers. They tell us the event will start later this month and safety is the top priority. Organizers said some vendors have pulled out. They also said while there are people coming from across the globe, none are from China.
Myth: A Rice University employee has been tested for the coronavirus, and a group of students and faculty members are quarantined.
True. The university said an employee is being tested, and a group of 17 people are being self-quarantined. Harris County health leaders said the results of the test could come back as early as Wednesday.
Myth: All passengers at Houston-area airports are being screened for the coronavirus.
False. Houston Airport Systems officials had begun preparations to screen only passengers arriving on direct flights from China. Those flights have been suspended and redirected to other airports in the U.S. where screening takes place.
Myth: Houston-area hospitals don't have the equipment to test for the coronavirus.
True. Harris County leaders said Monday that as of now, all testing runs out of the CDC in Atlanta. They're hoping this changes soon, but for right now, COVID-19 testing is done in Atlanta.
Myth: Chinatown business employees are being quarantined and tested for the coronavirus.
False. Harris County leaders said rumors circulating about coronavirus in Chinatown continues to economically hurt area businesses. Leaders said there is no reason to avoid going to the area.
There are also myths surrounding how the virus is spread and best ways to combat it. The World Health Organization has set-up a myth-busters website to answer those questions.
