autism

President Trump signs Autism CARES bill into law

WASHINGTON -- The 'Autism Cares Act' was signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump.

The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act of 2019 will provide $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

"We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!" Trump said in a tweet.



The bill was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and helps children and adults with autism by funding research, early detection and treatment. Smith says the act expands government programs to include older people with autism "who were-and are-often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed and overlooked."



You can read more about the bill at congress.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessautismhealthhealth care
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTISM
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Custodian comforts girl with autism who had rough morning
United flight attendants make flight easier for boy with autism
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Papa John's extends fundraiser for deputy's family to Friday
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate
Woman with 2-month-old crashes during chase in Clear Lake
LIVE | Vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Show More
Fall front reaches Houston next week
THE 60: Beyonce, Solange's dad Mathew Knowles has breast cancer
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Officers formed human chain to rescue family of 4 during Imelda
Lyft offering free rides to and from breast cancer screenings
More TOP STORIES News