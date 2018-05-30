ORGAN DONATIONS

Mother hears son's heartbeat for first time after his organ is donated

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom hears son's heart in another man's chest (KTRK)

A California mother heard her son's heartbeat for the first time-- in someone else's chest.

Mathieu Bergeron died last year in a longboarding accident. Mathieu was an organ donor.

His heart was transplanted into a doctor suffering from a heart condition that made it hard to walk and breathe. The two families were then brought together after the transplant.

Both families hope their story will help convince other people to become organ donors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtransplantheart transplantorgan donationsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORGAN DONATIONS
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
Daughter donates kidney to dad for Father's Day
Husband offering to trade kidney in hopes of saving wife
Mother donates part of liver to save her daughter's life
More organ donations
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News