Coronavirus

Houston-area microbiologist answers common questions about COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, we spoke with a microbiologist at the University of Houston - Downtown to break down facts and myths when it comes to the virus.

A recent study suggests COVID-19 can spread from flushing toilets, but what is the likelihood of it happening to you?

Other questions have been posed such as, can someone get COVID-19 from pets or can wearing a mask cause a lung infection?

In the video above, Dr. Gabriella Bowden, and associate professor of microbiology at the University of Houston - Downtown, answers all of those lingering questions and more.

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsocial distancingcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texasdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Galveston Co. provides free antibody tests after COVID-19 spike
Houston mayor considers mandatory mask order
Missouri City Chick-fil-A closes after 4 contract COVID-19
Galveston Co. ready for 'difficult times' after COVID-19 spike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Near drowning involving 5-year-old boy reported in Crosby
Congresswoman calls for federal investigation after recent hangings
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Statue of Dick Dowling getting removed from Hermann Park
Surveillance video of Bar 5015 explosion to be released tomorrow
Texas to reinstate work-search requirement for benefits
Galveston Co. provides free antibody tests after COVID-19 spike
Show More
How safe is it for students to return to school?
You might want to give dad an umbrella for Father's Day
Missouri City Chick-fil-A closes after 4 contract COVID-19
Houston mayor considers mandatory mask order
Mike Pence to visit 'Freedom' event at Dallas megachurch
More TOP STORIES News