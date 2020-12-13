Memorial Hermann hospital set to receive COVID-19 vaccine this upcoming week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The nations first COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at Memorial Hermann Hospital early next week, according to hospital officials.In an interview with ABC News, Memorial Hermann CEO Dr. David Callendar said "the relief can't come soon enough."He said Memorial Hermann hospital is patiently awaiting delivery of 16,500 doses of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.When the vaccine arrives, hospital officials plan to administer the first five doses within the hour it arrives to staff members who volunteered for the first dose.Callendar said his staff has ironed out all the details regarding delivery and storage. They've also practiced the process of handling, assembling and administering the shots to ensure maximum efficiency."We're making history. We want to get this right," Callendar said.Memorial Hermann said it has already opened up online registration for frontline employees to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.Houston Methodist ICU Nursing Director Teal Riley says the work "hasn't gotten any easier," since ABC News first interviewed her six months ago. But now, she says the excitement of this historic moment and the relief it brings makes her overwhelmed with emotion.Riley admitted it took some convincing and research for her to feel comfortable taking the vaccine, but it quickly turned into a "no-brainer."Now, her appointment on Thursday at 2 p.m. is circled on her calendar. The hospital already has frontline COVID-19 staffers scheduled for their vaccinations through the week. She said they are proud and eager to set an example for the community.Callendar predicts by early summer everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.