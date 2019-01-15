ORGAN DONATIONS

Man gets gift of life from UH student killed in skiing accident

EMBED </>More Videos

UH student's gift of life immediately helping cancer patient

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man battling a rare cancer now has a new chance at life, thanks to a 24-year-old University of Houston student and his last act of giving.

Clayton Sparks, who died last week in a tragic skiing accident in Colorado, was passionate about organ donation.

His family chose to directly donate his liver to Reid Gray who is also from Houston. Gray's doctor says he is suffering from bile duct cancer, which is extremely rare.

Reid's wife Abby said this is the miracle they have been waiting for.

"Miracles are very real and we are living proof of that," Abby said.

Her husband is now recovering at Methodist Hospital after transplant surgery.

"We were never totally sure. Even when he was back in surgery, we weren't sure it was going to go through," said Abby.

"For it to happen the way that it did and as quickly as it did. We are still kind of spinning a little bit, but we are just super. Super, grateful," said Abby.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthorgan donationsuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORGAN DONATIONS
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
Leukemia patient gives birth after finding donor match
More organ donations
HEALTH & FITNESS
Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
Toddler gets 'super powers' from donated blood
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Deputies searching for gunman after Katy mosque shot at
Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Wednesday at IAH
Robert Durst learns when he'll face trial for woman's murder
Teen accused of robbing Pasadena pharmacies behind mask
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Federal workers rally outside NASA's Johnson Space Center
Show More
Gunfire and explosions erupt as terrorists attack hotel
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Wet weather forces cancellation of major I-45 closure
Former World Series MVP pitcher arrested in north Texas
Man accused of chasing teen driver before fatal wreck out of jail
More News