A man battling a rare liver disease now has a new chance at life, thanks to a 24-year-old University of Houston student and his last act of giving.Clayton Sparks, who died last week in a tragic skiing accident in Colorado, was passionate about organ donation.His family chose to directly donate his liver to Reid Gray who is also from Houston. Gray's doctor says he is suffering from Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and needed a liver quickly as they suspected potential cancer in his bile ducts.Reid's wife Abby said this is the miracle they have been waiting for."Miracles are very real and we are living proof of that," Abby said.Her husband is now recovering at Methodist Hospital after transplant surgery."We were never totally sure. Even when he was back in surgery, we weren't sure it was going to go through," said Abby."For it to happen the way that it did and as quickly as it did. We are still kind of spinning a little bit, but we are just super. Super, grateful," said Abby.