coronavirus texas

Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released data shows 140 Texans have died due to coronavirus and a total of 7,276 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated. As of Monday, April 6, more than 85,000 people have already been tested for COVID-19 while 1,153 are currently hospitalized. So far, 157 of 254 counties in the state are now reporting cases.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Abbott announced direct deposit transactions for stimulus checks should begin next week, citing a briefing with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He also added about 30 people at a nursing home in Texas City are being tested with hydroxychloroquine "to determine whether it will be a successful treatment."

The 83 total cases at The Resort at Texas City were announced Friday after 146 people, both residents and employees, were tested the day before.

READ MORE: Galveston Co. counts 83 COVID-19 cases at Texas City assisted living home

On Sunday, Abbott temporarily waived certain regulations to get more health care workers out on the job.

"The state of Texas is bolstering our response to COVID-19 by expanding our health care workforce and removing barriers that might prevent professionals from serving their fellow Texans," said Abbott. "Our front line health care professionals play a vital role in our ongoing response to protect public health, and we are committed to supporting them and ensuring they have the ability to perform their important duties."

READ MORE: Gov. Abbott waives more regulations to help healthcare workers join workforce

The city of Houston continues to lead the state with more than 1,300 positive coronavirus cases as testing ramps up. Dallas comes in second with 1,112 cases while Austin takes third with 484 cases.

Monday morning, a mobile COVID-19 testing site for seniors and first responders opened in Jacinto City. This the latest testing site to open in the Houston area.

READ MORE: COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today







Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustinoutbreakgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasabbottcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newsmedical emergencymedical specialistshealth watchhealth carenursesmedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
LIVE: Houston mayor offers COVID-19 update as city nears 750 cases
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
Dallas couple live streams wedding ceremony
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Houston mayor offers COVID-19 update as city nears 750 cases
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
5-year-old dies a week after being hit by stray bullet
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Show More
Gov. Cuomo: NY may have hit COVID-19 apex
BCycle closes several busy stations in Houston amid COVID-19
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Megan Thee Stallion donates money to Houston nursing home
More TOP STORIES News