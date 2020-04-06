COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today

JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mobile COVID-19 testing site for seniors and first responders will open today in Jacinto City.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will be there at 10 a.m. for the launch of the site, located at the Jacinto City Community Center at 1025 Oates Road.
United Memorial Medical Center will be doing the tests.
"Our senior citizens and first responders are extremely vulnerable to this devastating virus and we must take extra measures to protect them. I am dedicated to bringing this life-saving effort to my constituents," Lee said ahead of the opening.
This the latest testing site to open in the Houston area.
Last week, testing began at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. Testing at the venue runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and on Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"This invisible disease, this powerful disease called the coronavirus that now has taken 3,000 American lives," Lee stated last week during the site's opening. "I believe in the last reports that it will certainly surge past 9/11. It will be more than 9/11."
Along with the Jacinto City and Smart Financial Centre locations, United Memorial Medical Center opened a site at 510 West Tidwell.
